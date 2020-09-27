The Lagoon Saloon in Port Clinton cited for violating coronavirus health orders

Average Joe’s Pub and Grill in Columbus was also cited overnight for violating health orders in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Investigative Unit cited two bars overnight, including one in Port Clinton, after receiving complaints of violations of orders in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Lagoon Saloon in Port Clinton was cited after agents visited the bar after they received numerous complaints regarding the serving and consumption of alcoholic beverages until 1 a.m., according to the OIU.

Agents say they saw the bar packed with customers drinking alcohol after 11 p.m. and large groups of people congregating in areas od the establishment with no social distancing measures in place.

The bar received an administration citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption and improper conduct - disorderly activity.

Another Columbus bar was cited for the following violation:

Two Girls One Bar LLC., known as Average Joe’s Pub and Grill (4949 E. Dublin Granville Rd.), Columbus, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours of sales for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment at 10:25 p.m. and observed staff members continuing to pour and serve alcoholic beverages to several patrons.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.