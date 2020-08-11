Dale's in Maumee, Lagoon Saloon in Port Clinton cited for violating coronavirus health orders

The Lagoon Saloon was also cited by OIU agents on Sept. 26. The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bars may lose their liquor permits.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited one Maumee, one Port Clinton and two other Ohio bars Saturday night and cited them for violating Ohio Department of Health's orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Dale's Bar and Grill in Maumee received a citation for improper conduct. Agents said patrons were sitting at the bar with no social distancing measures in place. They added there were no partitions at the bar or attempts to promote social distancing.

OIU agents said multiple employees were also not wearing masks.

The OIU had issued a warning to Dale's on Oct. 31 for similar violations.

WTOL 11 published two stories on the establishment, one on Oct. 25 and another on Oct. 29, after Dale's posted a video on Instagram that showed employees not wearing masks and no social distancing at the bar.

The Lagoon Saloon was cited for after-hours sale, staff member or permitted holder in an intoxicated condition, illegal possession of intoxicating liquor and illegal possession of intoxicating liquor not obtained from an authorized source.

Agents said they saw bar staff serving beer to two patrons who showed signs of intoxication at 10:25 p.m. They said the staff was also serving alcohol to other patrons.

Another customer was sitting at a table, drinking from an opened bottle of vodka, according to the OIU.

The Lagoon Saloon had been previously cited on Sept. 26 for after-hours consumption and improper conduct.

The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bars may lose their liquor permits.

Two other Ohio bars were cited for the following violations:

DLP Hospitality Group LLC., known as Floods Urban Seafood, Warrensville Heights, received a citation for after hours consumption – Rule 80. At 11:30 p.m., agents working with officers from the Warrensville Heights Police Department visited the establishment and observed approximately 30 patrons with several consuming alcoholic beverages.

Shukuwa Resto Bar LLC., known as Choukouya Resto Bar, Warrensville Heights, received a citation for after hours consumption – Rule 80. Shortly after midnight, agents and officers from the Warrensville Heights Police Department visited the establishment and observed approximately 20 patrons with several consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents previously cited this location on September 18 for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption.