Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 10 p.m. curfew in attempt to slow spread of COVID-19

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the state will implement a 21-day 10 p.m. curfew beginning this Thursday, Nov. 19.

According to DeWine, the curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. over a three-week span. During that time, businesses will be required to be closed and citizens will be expected to be as their residences.

DeWine said the curfew does not apply to emergency situations, as well as the purchasing of groceries or meals. The curfew comes days after DeWine threatened to temporarily close businesses if the state's coronavirus trends didn't improve.

But instead of a "shutdown," Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the state is aiming for a "slowdown."

In addition to the state's new curfew, Gov. DeWine said that he is asking each Ohioan to do one thing each day aimed at reducing his or her contact with others in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Examples provided by DeWine include deciding to watch a football game at home instead of going out with friends or talking to a friend on the phone instead of in-person.

DeWine's new restrictions come amid a recent surge in Ohio's coronavirus numbers. On Tuesday, Ohio reported 7,079 new coronavirus cases, 368 hospital admissions, 27 ICU admissions and 30 new deaths, with a 21-day average of 5,224 new daily coronavirus cases.

Last week, DeWine said that he was monitoring the state's coronavirus trends to determine whether to close businesses such as bars, restaurants and gyms, as well as schools. On Tuesday, DeWine said that if he could summarize what Ohio needs to do, it would be to wear masks and reduce contact.