What to expect from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Nov. 17 COVID-19 press briefing

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a press briefing on Tuesday to address the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

What follows are some of the subjects Gov. DeWine is expected to discuss during his Tuesday briefing.

Additional restrictions

During a statewide address last Wednesday, in which he discussed the state's recent surge in coronavirus numbers, Gov. DeWine said he would spend the next week evaluating whether to close bars, restaurants and gyms.

"I am very well aware of the burden this will place on employees and the owners," DeWine said. "But, these are places where it is difficult or impossible to maintain mask-wearing, which we know now is the chief way of slowing this virus."

Whether those new restrictions could come as early as Tuesday remains to be seen. But even if they don't, the possibility of future closures figures to be a hot topic of conversation throughout the question and answer portion of DeWine's Tuesday briefing.

Trump's tweet

While DeWine has been a longtime advocate of President Donald Trump, it appears that support may no longer be mutual. On Monday, President Trump posted a tweet that seemingly questioned DeWine's future as Ohio's governor.

"Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio?" Trump asked. "Will be hotly contested!"

Perhaps uncoincidentally, Trump's tweet comes just one day after DeWine urged his fellow Republican to begin the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden. Despite several media organizations calling the 2020 Presidential Election for Biden on Nov. 7, Trump has refused to concede the contest and has yet to work with the Biden transition team.

"It's clear that, certainly, based on what we know now, that Joe Biden is the president-elect. And that transition, for the country's sake, it's important for a normal transition to start through," Gov. DeWine said while appearing on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "And the president can go on his other track and his legal track. We should respect that, but we also need to begin that process.”

Following Trump's tweet, DeWine issued the following statement to 3News:

“I have always had a great working relationship with the President. I am proud to have served as President Trump’s Campaign Co-Chairman in Ohio, where we won by the largest margin of any swing state in the country.

“And I intend to run a winning campaign for governor in 2022.”

Still, it seems likely DeWine will once again be addressing one of the President's tweets at some point during Tuesday's briefing.

Thanksgiving

During Ohio's recent coronavirus surge, DeWine has noted that it's been private family gatherings that have played a large role in the state's rising trends. That's created a cause for concern for next week and the Thanksgiving celebrations and gatherings that typically occur.

During last week's address, DeWIne discussed the realities of what this Holiday season might look like.

“Please remember that when someone you don’t live with – not in your household – enters your bubble, it puts everyone you live with at risk,” he said. “Even our family and our closest friends can bring COVID into our homes. They don’t do it intentionally, but it happens when they don’t know that they have the virus. We just need to avoid any unnecessary and additional risk right now. If you’re going to be with people who don’t live in your home, if you feel there is something you just have to do, please make sure everyone is at least wearing a mask. It matters.”