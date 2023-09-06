Toledoans react to rise in COVID cases reported by TLCHD

COVID-19 data released by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Tuesday shows cases have seen an increase in the past month.

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 cases have risen in Lucas County in the past month, according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

WTOL 11 spoke with people at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library downtown about how they would deal with the effects if COVID cases continue to rise. Both Bruce Westray and Theresa Lagger said they would get an updated vaccine booster if necessary.

"I would get the vaccine. I have no problem getting vaccines. I get the flu shot every year and never had a problem," Westray said." I would rather take the chance and get the vaccine than getting COVID or the flu."

But, opinions differed when it came to wearing a mask. Westray works for a behavioral health center and hopes they don't require masks again.

"I hate them, I can't stand them," Westray said. "It drove me nuts when I had to wear them. Why would anybody want to wear a mask?"

But Lagger, who was wearing a mask when WTOL interviewed her, said she's doing so for good reason.

"I got COVID about a week and a half ago," said Lagger, "When I called my doctor, she told me cases are on the rise."

She said people should cover their faces to protect others, but she doesn't like the idea of a mask mandate. However, if she was told to wear a mask, she would.

"I'm a rule follower so if someone tells me to do it, I will do it," Lagger said. "But I also don't like people telling me what to do."

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that the COVID variant B.A.2.86 was detected in one case in Lorain County, east of Erie County, last week.

TLCHD Interim Health Commissioner Shannon Jones believes this variant will most likely spread, but said it is weaker than others in the past. She doesn't think masks will be necessary and people shouldn't change their habits unless they are sick.

"I think people should continue living life like normal," said Jones. "But practice good hygiene. Whether it's COVID season, flu season, the middle of summer, or you're cooking and preparing food for people, hand washing is the best way to stop the spread of infection."