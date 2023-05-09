Toledo-Lucas County Health Department releases new COVID-19 case data. Do you need to mask up?

The confirmed case count by test result date averages 15.36 cases per day from Aug. 6 to Sept. 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 data released by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Tuesday shows cases have seen an increase in the past month. The confirmed case count by test result date averages 15.36 cases per day from Aug. 6 to Sept. 5.

"I looked at some of the data for hospitalizations within the past couple of weeks and they're moderately climbing," said Shannon Jones, the TLCHD interim health commissioner. "I don't think it's anything to be concerned with at this point in time. It's kind of what we expected."

Statewide COVID cases and hospitalizations have also increased. According to the Ohio Department of Health, there were 7,825 cases and 171 hospitalizations in the week of Aug. 25-31 compared to 4,226 cases and 95 hospitalizations in the week of Aug. 11-17.

Despite the rise, Jones said she doesn't see a need for people to begin taking health and safety measures that were commonplace two years ago, such as wearing masks.

"It's a personal choice," Jones said. "Unless you go into a business where they are mandating a mask, or if you know you are actively sick, certainly wear a mask. I don't think we'll be back to where we were at the beginning of the pandemic where it was masking wherever you went, 24-7."

Jones also said the new BA.2.86 variant is weaker than variants that have cropped up in the past.