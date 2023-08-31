Ohio Department of Health confirms COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 in Lorain County

The case in Lorain County is only the third human case caused by BA.2.86 confirmed in the United States.

CLEVELAND — Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff confirmed on Thursday that the COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 has been detected in one case in Lorain County.

The case in Lorain County marks just the third human case caused by BA.2.86 to be confirmed in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.2.86 is a notable variant because it contains a number of mutations that make it distinct from other circulating lineages. However, Dr. Vanderhoff says that there is no evidence this variant is causing any more severe illness.

“At this point, there is no evidence that this variant is causing any more severe illness, hospitalizations or deaths,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.

Officials say there have been at least 23 other human cases caused by BA.2.86, including two others in the United States, in Michigan and Virginia. Additionally, the variant has been found in cases in Canada, Denmark, Israel, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden and South Africa.

The CDC also says that existing tests used to detect and medications used to treat COVID-19 appear to be effective on the new variant.

"BA.2.86 may be more capable of causing infection in people who have previously had COVID-19 or who have received COVID-19 vaccines," said CDC officials on its website.

The CDC provided the following tips to help protect yourself and others from the new variant:

Get your COVID-19 vaccines, as recommended

Stay home if you are sick

Get tested for COVID-19 if needed

Seek treatment if you have COVID-19 and are at high risk of getting very sick

If you choose to wear a mask, wear a high-quality one that fits well over your nose and mouth

Improve ventilation

Wash your hands