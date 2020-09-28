x
COVID-19 pop-up testing sites available in Oregon

A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Oregon on Wednesday. It will be free and anyone can get tested at this location.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Oregon on Sept. 30. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. 

A health care provider’s referral is not needed, although uantities may be limited.

Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in underserved areas but are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

