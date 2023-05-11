Mercy Health names Alison Avendt as new president of Perrysburg Hospital

Avendt will begin her position officially on June 19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Thursday, Mercy Health announced the hiring of Alison Avendt as president of Mercy Health-Perrysburg Hospital.

Prior to this new role, Avendt served as chief operating officer at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, which officially closed on Monday, May 8. Mercy acquired the property and assets.

Avendt succeeds Andrea Gwyn, who currently serves a dual role as president of both Mercy Health – St. Anne Hospital and Mercy Health – Perrysburg Hospital.

“The hospital is well-positioned for continued growth, and we welcome Alison’s strategic knowledge and experience, which will be an asset to our patients and the community," said Bob Baxter, president of Mercy Health Toledo. "Together, we look forward to future service enhancement at Perrysburg Hospital under her leadership.”

According to a press release, Avendt began her career at ProMedica as a licensed occupational therapist. Afterwards, she moved into administration in 1996, where she held a variety of leadership roles including eight years as vice president of operations at ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Toledo Children’s Hospital. After a brief stint as a senior operations advisor for HKS Inc., in Northville, Mich., she joined McLaren St. Luke’s in 2020 in her role as COO.

Avendt earned a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from Eastern Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toledo.

“I am grateful to Mercy Health for the support and compassion they have shown to our St. Luke’s employees and our community, and I am thrilled to join the Mercy Health – Perrysburg family," Avendt said.