Whitmer Career and Technology Center opens new advanced manufacturing lab

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whitmer High School has been providing students with Career Tech opportunities for years. But on Monday, the school opened a new lab to give students even more opportunities to get a job right after high school.

This year, the Career and Technology Center started a new advanced manufacturing program with a one-of-a-kind classroom for hands-on experience.

Their teacher Scott Villar says his students are learning skills for job opportunities that are in demand right now.

"It's a huge need. It's the number one need in the area right now. Just finding someone qualified to work," Villar said.

In fact, he says some businesses in our area have already reached out about hiring their junior-level students.

Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt says she's excited they're able to step into the next century and provide a skilled workforce for northwest Ohio.

"Our kids leave here with credentials and those credentials are so important to their future and to the companies that hire them because it's less training on their part. They get a skilled worker, they get someone that already knows the expectations of a shop," Anstadt said.

She says the price tag on the advanced manufacturing lab is close to a million dollars, but you can't put a price tag on the experience these students are getting through the machines in this room.

"To have a full-fledged CTC program and give our students the opportunity to be successful out in life out in the workforce. I think it's great for Northwest Ohio," Washington Local School's Board President Irshad Bannister said.

The leaders say the goal of this program is to prepare students to enter the workforce at a good-paying salary and remain local.

