Toledo Public Schools offering summer school to all students

Multiple locations will host classes; COVID protocols in place.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is offering summer school for students in all grades.

The Summer Success: Extended Learning Opportunities program will look different than past years, but educational needs will still be met.

Classes will be held Monday through Thursday starting June 7 and continuing through July 1. Sessions are divided by Pre-K and kindergarten, grades 1-8 and grades 9-12.

Locations will be available across the district. Transportation will be provided for eligible students

Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

All COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Students and staff will be required to wear a mask and practice social distance.