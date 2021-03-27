TPS holds vaccination clinic for family members of students and employees

More than 300 people rolled up their sleeve for the vaccine on Saturday. They were able to choose from the two-shot Moderna or one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With vaccine eligibility opening up for more and more people in Ohio, hundreds were able to get a COVID-19 shot over the weekend from a Toledo Public Schools vaccination clinic.

The area's largest school district teamed up with Health Partners of Western Ohio to give shots to family members of TPS students and employees.

"We wanted to be able to come here, right downtown, right in the Board office and be able to give vaccines to people who otherwise may not be able to make the trip elsewhere," said Dr. Beth West, Health Partners of Western Ohio's Chief Operations Officer.

More than 300 people rolled up their sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine at Toledo Public Schools headquarters on Saturday.

The clinic was held on the weekend to accomodate people who may not be able to get their shot on a weekday.

"Monday through Friday was hard for me to make the schedules. Most places were closed by 4:30 or 5 p.m. So, to have this on a Saturday, that was great for me," said Morris Hutt, who got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

TPS family members were able to choose from the two-shot Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Many were just happy for the opportunity.

"It was really nice for me just because my mom works for TPS. So as soon as it was available, I could come in and get it and I can be safe," said Daniel Wurzinger, whose mother works for Toledo Public Schools.

Wurzinger said he wanted to get the vaccine because he is in and out of people's houses for his job.

The vaccine means he has protection, but he's also protecting others.

Dr. Beth West from Health Partners of Western Ohio says all the appointment times were filled within 48 hours of becoming available.

She says they are looking at doing another vaccination clinic, similar to this one at Woodward High School, but they do not yet have a date set.

If you aren't a TPS district family member, Health Partners of Western Ohio also says they are offering vaccine clinics open to everyone 18 and older.

The clinics are open daily. To schedule an appointment, you are asked to call 419-574-9868.