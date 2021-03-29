TPS plans to go back to in-person classes full time starting April 19

New CDC regulations allow desks to be placed a minimum of 3 feet apart. The district says it will continue to maintain safety measures such as mask-wearing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools students will return to classrooms full time starting April 19, the district announced Monday.

Toledo Public Schools will return from spring break on April 12, following the current hybrid model.

Changes come on Monday, April 19, when the district moves to "Green Light" status - meaning five days of in-person learning for all TPS students.

"We are taking this step based on the revised guidance from the CDC for K-12 education regarding in-person learning and given that a large percentage of our employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19," a statement from the district said. "While we are excited to welcome students back to five days of in-person learning, maintaining a safe and healthy environment within our schools remains our top priority."

New regulations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allow schools to arrange desks a minimum of three feet apart to maintain social distancing in most cases. Other safety measures will remain in place for both students and staff members, including wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing in hallways and during class changes and frequent hand-washing.

Students currently enrolled in the Virtual Academy will continue following that school’s schedule through the remainder of the year; enrollment to the Virtual Academy remains closed.

The district also plans to continue providing breakfast options for students to take home and eat before they come to school.