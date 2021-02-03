Sylvania Schools offering virtual learning option for 2021-22 school year

About 10% of students are in the district's virtual learning option, Sylvania Alternative Learning Academy. Sylvania Schools will offer SALA for another year.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A program for all-virtual learning at Sylvania Schools will continue on for another year.

The Sylvania Alternative Learning Academy currently supports about 10% of students who have chosen not to attend in-person classes during the pandemic. The district recognizes some families may still want to continue virtual learning into the next school year out of safety concerns or those who may be at risk.

Because of this, the district is holding enrollment into the program for the next academic year. Enrollment begins March 5 and ends March 8 at 11:59 p.m.

The program will address some needs for revision and continue to be open to students in grades K-12. Grades 6-12 will now have access to an expanded range of AP and honors courses and students will be required to attend bi-weekly meetings with their teacher to increase one-on-one support and engagement.

SALA is a semester-long commitment when enrolled.

To enroll, families should complete this form which offers additional details for secondary classes. Course descriptions are available here.

A contract involving details of the expectations of students and families in the program can be read here and any questions can be sent to sala@sylvaniaschools.org.

A SALA information night is being held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2. The livestream will be held here https://youtu.be/IlGUbGb4wfI and the meeting will be recorded for those who cannot attend.