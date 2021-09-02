Sylvania school board and teachers union reach new contract agreement

The district's teachers had been working without a contract since June.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Sylvania Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a new contract for teachers Monday night.

Prior to the approval, they been working without a contract since June when the last one expired.

Dan Greenberg, president of the Sylvania Education Association, tells WTOL 11 the three-year deal mainly addresses small improvements in working conditions.

The district's 560 teachers will also receive a $500 stipend for this year and a 2% raise each of the next two years.