Sylvania Schools returning to full in-person learning March. 22

Superintendent makes announcement in video.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Schools will return to in-person learning five days a week starting March 22.

Superintendent Veronica Motley made the announcement Thursday in a YouTube video.

Students will continue the current schedule through March 19.

"I'm confident our framework will allow us to continue the educational process in a safe and responsible manner," Motley said. "We are using science and the most recent information available to make this decision."

The district will continue to abide by all CDC mitigation strategies. Sylvania also utilizes physical barriers in classrooms and COVID testing for teachers and staff exhibiting symptoms.

Motley pointed to declining cases and the availability of vaccines to reopen schools. She said March 22 will mark two weeks past the time a majority of staff are scheduled to be vaccinated.