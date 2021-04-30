President Biden proposes plan for free community college, universal pre-K

During President Joe Biden's first address to Congress, he proposed a $1.8 trillion investment plan to educate kids and young adults. "The American Families Plan guarantees four additional years of public education for every person in America starting as early as we can," said Biden.

Biden said research shows that when a young child goes to school, not day care, they are far more likely to graduate from high school and go on to college.

"It shows that adding two years of universal high quality pre-school for every three and four year old, no matter what background they come from, puts them in the position to be able to compete all 12 years," said Biden.



Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said it's important to start child education early and that 82% of kids coming into kindergarten are not prepared.



"Nowhere in any other industry, you can have a situation where 82% of what your handling is defective in a way and not on pace in regards to moving them progressively through on a timeline," explained Durant.