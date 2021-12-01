Owens Community College working to help students graduate sooner with new program

The new Fast Track Program pairs students with a success coach who will serve as a mentor, help with academics and provide study tips.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — There's a new program at Owens Community College that's working to help students graduate as quickly as possible.

"It was kind of a response to our desire here at Owens to retain more students, makes sense. But also to really find a way to help our students graduate in a more expeditious manner," program director James Jackson said.

He said dozens of students have enrolled in the program.

The cap is 60 students this semester and the college is looking to expand.

The program focuses on finding ways to make the college experience successful for students.

"A lot of it is just helping students have the resources they need at their fingertips instead of student having to do a lot of the footwork," Jackson said.

Not only does the success coach help with academics and study tips, they're mentors.

He says they help with life skills and are there to listen if you need it.

"I'm meeting with students in the program at least twice a month. So you're talking every other week. I think it gives us a chance to build a relationship with the student, to not only know them as an academic person but also as a real human person," Jackson said.

To make the program more appealing, there's some money involved when you meet the monthly requirements.