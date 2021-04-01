Hancock Co. businesses looking for advanced manufacturing technicians through OH FAME

The 2 year program will hire candidates and allow them to learn additional job skills at Owens Community College.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A Hancock County program is linking people to in-demand jobs.

People just out of high school, college or a previous career can apply and train to be advanced manufacturing technicians for seven local businesses.

Accepted applicants will work three days a week on a production line, then take classes at Owens Community College-Findlay Campus two days a week starting in August for the next two years.

The partnering businesses will pay for at least half of tuition and fees.

"Meaning, the students will be graduating with little to no debt. And that's a huge advantage, especially in this time of COVID when we don't want mounting, crushing debts when we graduate with a program," said Tricia Valasek, Executive Director of Raise The Bar Hancock County. "And at the end of it, the employers are looking to pay $25 - $30 an hour with a full time position for you at the end."