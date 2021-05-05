Owens Community College names Dione Somerville new president

Somerville is currently the executive vice president at Hawkeye Community College in Iowa.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Owens Community College board of trustees voted Wednesday to make Dione Somerville the institution's eighth president.

The board made the decision after a five-month national search. Somerville will start June 15.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Dr. Dione Somerville to Owens Community College as its 8th president,” stated Mary Beth Hammond, chair of the Owens board of trustees. “We look forward to Dr. Somerville’s involvement with our students, faculty, staff, community, and board of trustees. The board is confident that with her leadership, the college will continue to grow and thrive in northwest Ohio as a strong community partner while helping our students be prepared for successful and rewarding careers in the surrounding communities.”

Somerville is currently the executive vice president at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa. Her responsibilities include leading the COVID-19 response and enrollment efforts, and focusing on diversity and inclusion efforts.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be selected as president of Owens Community College,” Somerville said. “I value Owens' legacy as an institution that creates opportunity for its students and greater community and will strive to further that tradition. I look forward to working in partnership with the students, faculty, staff, board of trustees, and the community to continue Owens' forward momentum.”