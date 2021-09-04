Owens to hold in-person commencement this spring

In-person commencement will return to the college with three one-hour ceremonies.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Feb. 22, 2021.

Owens Community College is set to host in-person commencement for graduates this spring

In-person commencement will return to the college with three one-hour ceremonies for spring 2021 graduates, with all 2020 graduates invited as well.

Graduates are able to bring a maximum of two guests. Both graduates and their guests must RSVP by Thursday, May 6 to attend.

Those who plan to attend are advised to check their Owens email accounts to find details on how to RSVP.

If you can't attend, no worries - the ceremonies will also be live-streamed.

All attendees will be required to follow Owens Community College COVID-19 guidelines, including signing a waiver before admittance, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

LOCATION

All ceremonies will be held at the Student Health and Activities Center, 30335 Oregon Road, Toledo-area Campus. Doors open for check-in one hour prior to the ceremony start time (no admittance prior).

DATE

All ceremonies will take place Friday, May 14.

Ceremony 1: School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics begins at 10 a.m.

Ceremony 2: School of Business, Information and Public Service and School of Liberal Arts begins at 1 p.m.

1 p.m.

1 p.m. Ceremony 3: School of Nursing and Health Professionals begins at 4 p.m.

Note: Nursing graduates will participate in their traditional pinning ceremony in lieu of participating in this ceremony.