Adam Fineske receives raise, new deal as Ottawa Hills superintendent

The five-year extension keeps Fineske under contract through July 31, 2027. He also received a 1.5 percent raise, making his annual salary $155,772.

"Dr. Fineske has provided remarkable leadership during these most challenging times," board President Rob Gnepper said. "He has led our efforts to keep schools open, to pass two voter levies, and secure multi-year contracts collaboratively with our unions. Our future remains bright with him at the helm."