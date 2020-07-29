Woodward athletic director charged with sexual imposition

Athletic Director Richard Hug has been placed on unpaid leave; his suspension will be discussed by the school board on Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School Athletic Director Richard Hug has been charged with sexual imposition after allegedly having inappropriate contact with students between the ages of 13 - 15 years old.

According to a police report, in late Feb. of this year, Hug gave a hug to a student in his office, before tapping her on her buttocks. He reportedly then hugged another student, with his hands again reaching lower down their back.

One of the victims told police that when Hug stood up, he was visibly aroused.

Toledo Public Schools has placed Hug on unpaid leave; the board is set to discuss his suspension at Thursday's board meeting.

Hug has been with the school since Aug. 2008.