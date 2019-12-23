OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills Local Schools employee was arrested Monday for alleged improper sexual contact with multiple teenage victims.

Ottawa Hills Police say 38-year-old Ronald "Donnie" Stevens was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on six counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery and seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

More charges are expected as the investigation continues according to Ottawa Hills Police.

Police say additional information about the case will not be released at this time.

Stevens who was placed on administrative leave has coached several youth baseball teams.

Ottawa Hills Local Schools Superintendent Adam Fineske's public statement about the arrest can be read below:

Unfortunately, a situation has arisen about which we need to make all District parents and residents aware. Today, Operations Manager Ronald “Donnie” Stevens was arrested in connection with an investigation related to improper sexual contact with multiple teenage victims. Mr. Stevens was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury, and the District understands from the Ottawa Hills Police Department that additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Safety of students is our top priority. As soon as the district was notified of the allegations, the district immediately placed Mr. Stevens on administrative leave and prohibited him from entering school property. He has not been allowed back since.

The District continues to cooperate fully with the Ottawa Hills Police Department as well as with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and other agencies involved in this investigation.

As the students, District, and community continue to cope with this difficult news, the District’s focus remains on providing an educational environment where students are safe and secure. As students return to school on January 6, 2020, we will have counselors available for any student who wishes to talk about the allegations or any other matter. The safety of our students continues to be our top priority each and every day.

We will continue to keep you updated.

Fineske also sent out a letter to the district's parents on Sunday addressing the allegations.

Anyone with additional information about the case or about the related incidents involving Stevens is encouraged to call the Ottawa Hills Police Department at 419-531-4211.

