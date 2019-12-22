TOLEDO, Ohio — Ottawa Hills Local Schools Superintendent Adam Fineske sent out a letter to the district's parents on Sunday addressing allegations made against a district employee.

Fineske says the district is fully cooperating with the Ottawa Hills Police Department and is unable to discuss or share details of the investigation surrounding the employee.

The Ottawa Hills Police Department tells WTOL an investigation was opened, but could not immediately provide further details.

The employee was placed on administrative leave as soon as the school district was notified of the allegations. He cannot enter school property or attend school events, the letter read.

You can read Fineske's full letter below:

Ottawa Hills Parents,

I reach out to you this morning to make you aware that there is an investigation taking place by the Ottawa Hills Police Department regarding allegations centered around (an employee). At this time, we are cooperating fully with the Ottawa Hills Police Department and are unable to discuss or share details of the content of the investigation. Please be assured that once the school district was notified, immediate and appropriate action was taken on our end. (The employee) was immediately placed on administrative leave and was prohibited from entering school property or attending any school-related events. The safety of our students is our top priority each and every day. We will continue to keep you updated.

Thank you.

Dr. Adam Fineske

Superintendent

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

