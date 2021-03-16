Woman hurt in west Toledo bar shooting

Shots were fired into Unique's Lounge just before 12:30 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot inside a bar after bullets came flying through the glass early Tuesday morning.

This happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Unique's Lounge on Dorr near Reynolds Road. Detectives said someone came to the bar and opened fire into the establishment.

The injured woman is believed to have been struck by a bullet flying through the window. She was alert when being transported to the hospital to be treated. Nobody has been arrested for the shooting.

Bullet holes were seen in the front glass and glass was strewn inside the entrance. More than a dozen casings were littering the front entrance to the bar.