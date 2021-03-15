Agenda Sports Bar in north Toledo scene of 2nd shooting in a month

The incident is the second shooting at the Agenda Sports Bar & Grill in the span of a month.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A second shooting in the span of a month has occurred at a northside bar, leaving one man injured after several rounds were fired overnight Sunday.

Detectives tell us that one person was shot inside of the Agenda Sports Bar & Grill on Matzinger Road. There was a birthday celebration going on inside of the club when an altercation took place between the victim and another person, leaving one man shot multiple times.

That male victim was rushed to the hospital by a life squad. We’re told that he is expected to survive. The shooter has not been arrested yet.

Police said there were still balloons inside of the bar for someone’s 40th birthday celebration.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This is the second shooting within weeks. Back on Feb. 15, someone was shot outside of the bar after getting into a fight.