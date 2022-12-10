West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house

An arrest warrant charged a 29-year-old with a second degree felony.

Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job.

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Brandon Burgin was an employee of a company hired to replace the roof of a local residence. On Monday, Oct. 24, Burgin broke into the residence through the roof and stole the victim's PlayStation 4 gaming system. The homeowner said they saw Burgin flee through the window as they were returning home.

Police used the victim's surveillance camera to identify Burgin and corroborate the details listed in the warrant.

Burgin is charged with burglary of an occupied structure to commit criminal offence, which is a second degree felony. Police did not specify the location of the incident.

Burgin was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Nov. 30.

