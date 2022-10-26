Man in ski mask allegedly robs south Toledo convenience store Tuesday night

Police said the suspect aimed a firearm at the clerk.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022.

An unknown suspect robbed the Stop & Go convenience store on Arlington Avenue Tuesday night, according to a report from Toledo police.

According to the clerk, a man wearing a ski mask entered the store around 10:30 p.m. He pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the store on foot.

Police did not report any injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

