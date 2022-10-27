Person shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo; playground taped off

Toledo fire crews were dispatched to Elmdale Court at about 4:45 p.m. The extent of the victim's injuries is currently unknown at this time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at Elmdale Court in south Toledo Thursday afternoon, according to a Toledo fire spokesperson.

The extent of the victim's injuries is currently unknown at this time. A playground and part of a basketball court were sectioned off with caution tape.

Toledo fire crews were dispatched to Elmdale Court at about 4:45 p.m.

Toledo police and fire responded to another shooting in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue about two miles east, shortly after 3 p.m.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

