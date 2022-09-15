U.S. Postal worker held up by man with gun in north Toledo

The victim told police the suspect revealed a handgun in his waist band. She started screaming and the suspect fled through an alley.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A U.S. postal worker was held up Wednesday morning by a man with a gun in north Toledo.

According to a police report, Kelly Chambers, of Swanton, was delivering mail in the area of Mulberry and East Pearl streets about 10 a.m. when an unknown male approached her. The man, dressed in black, demanded the victim's "arrow key," she told police.

Chambers told police the suspect lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waist band. She started screaming and the suspect fled through an alley.

Chambers was not injured during the incident and no property loss was reported.