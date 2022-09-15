One person rushed to hospital after overnight shooting in north Toledo

The incident happened on the 1400 block of Huron Street near Magnolia. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo. The incident happened on the 1400 block of Huron Street near Magnolia.

Toledo Police say when they arrived, one male was found with at least one gunshot wound. Police recovered at least one bullet casing at the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. There is no update on his condition at this time.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.