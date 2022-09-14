Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon

64-year-old Brian Bartolet was treated on scene and transported to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police.

Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.

Bartolet was treated on scene and transported to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.