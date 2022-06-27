Two people shot Saturday overnight in central, south Toledo

Both victims were shot in a city street in separate incidents and admitted to the hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man and one woman were shot overnight Saturday in separate incidents in central and south Toledo, respectively.

Matrice Reddick, 31, was shot several times in the 2200 block of Rosewood Avenue in central Toledo at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Toledo Police Department.

Reddick was transported to the hospital and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening, a police report said.

Police collected evidence at the scene and are investigating.

Shomisha Barnes, 33, was found shot at least once in a driveway on Greene Street in south Toledo at about 4:30 a.m., according to another police report said.

Barnes was transported to the hospital and her injuries do not appear to be life threatening, the report said.

Police also collected evidence at this scene and are investigating.