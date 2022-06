Police say the incident started at the 7-11 store on Lewis and Eleanor around 8:30 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were injured in a west Toledo neighborhood on Sunday evening, one from being stabbed.

Toledo police say the incident started at the 7-Eleven store on Lewis Ave. and Eleanor Ave. around 8:30 p.m.

Later the incident moved to a home a few blocks away on the corner of Eleanor and Willys Pkwy.

Police say both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but didn’t offer any other details.