Shots fired overnight Friday into Sylvania Twp. bar, no one hit

Police are searching for the person who shot into Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille on Monroe Street at about 1 a.m. Friday.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania Township — Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille on Monroe Street in Sylvania Township was shot into overnight Friday.

The bar was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one inside was hit.

One witness was outside when the shooting occurred. He ran from the scene as soon as he heard the shots, he said.

When police arrived in response to shots fired at the scene, they saw the glass on the front doors shattered and dozens of bullet casings scattered across the parking lot.

A store nearby was also damaged in the shooting with bullet holes in the glass.

Owner Tommy Tolbert said he feared for the lives of people who were inside the bar at the time of the shooting.

"To come and see glass shattered and people in a frenzy, thinking someone was hurt and not knowing what was going on, I was blindsided," he said. "I'm glad everyone is okay, to know that we can replace glass, but we can not replace someone's life."

Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille Shooting 6/24/2022 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sylvania Township Police Department at 419-882-2055.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Sylvania Police Department, Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.