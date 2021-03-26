Two men exchange gunfire in west Toledo road rage incident involving young children | 911 calls released

Police recovered nine shell casings on the ground; children uninjured.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men exchanged gunfire during a road rage incident in west Toledo Wednesday that involved a vehicle with two young children inside.

Justin Langlois, 25, of Sylvania, told Toledo Police the driver of a white Chevrolet sedan exited his vehicle and started shooting at his Honda sedan. Langlois informed police he is a CCW holder and returned fire with his weapon.

Langlois' two children, ages 4 and 2, were inside his vehicle at the time of the incident. No one was injured.

LISTEN | 911 CALLS REPORTING THE INCIDENT

According to a police report, three witnesses told police they saw a Black male exit the Chevrolet and start shooting. They followed the man for a short time and took a picture of his vehicle.

Two additional witnesses stated they were cut off by the white Chevy and saw the man leave his car and begin to shoot at the Honda.