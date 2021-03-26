Two men exchange gunfire in west Toledo road rage incident involving young children | 911 calls released

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men exchanged gunfire during a road rage incident in west Toledo Wednesday that involved a vehicle with two young children inside.
Justin Langlois, 25, of Sylvania, told Toledo Police the driver of a white Chevrolet sedan exited his vehicle and started shooting at his Honda sedan. Langlois informed police he is a CCW holder and returned fire with his weapon.
Langlois' two children, ages 4 and 2, were inside his vehicle at the time of the incident. No one was injured.
LISTEN | 911 CALLS REPORTING THE INCIDENT
According to a police report, three witnesses told police they saw a Black male exit the Chevrolet and start shooting. They followed the man for a short time and took a picture of his vehicle.
Two additional witnesses stated they were cut off by the white Chevy and saw the man leave his car and begin to shoot at the Honda.
Police observed nine shell casings on the road in the 5200 block of Monroe.