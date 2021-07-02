TPD: Man killed, 3 others injured in possible "road rage incident"

Police say a man is dead after the car he was a passenger in swerved to avoid a truck that stopped suddenly as a result of someone slamming on their brakes.

A 30-year-old man is dead and three others were injured after an accident in west Toledo on Saturday afternoon, possible as a result of road rage.

Police say 38-year-old Edward Bird was driving east on Alexis Rd. near Yermo, around 3:41 p.m. when a pickup truck slammed on its brakes in front of Bird’s car.

When Bird swerved to avoid an accident his car slid left of center and he lost control.

That’s when Bird was hit on the passenger side door by a car being driven by 51-year-old John Pietrowski, who was heading west on Alexis. Bird’s vehicle then hit a car being driven by 63-year-old Steve Adelsperger, who was stopped on Yermo.

30-year-old Andrew Nale, who was a passenger in Bird’s car, was taken to the hospital and died as a result of the accident.

Another passenger of Bird’s, a 12-year-old, was taken to the hospital, as was Bird and Pietrowski.

The driver of truck is unknown, but police say it could have been a red Dodge Ram pickup.

Police say the accident may have been a road rage incident.