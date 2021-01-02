TPD ramping up traffic enforcement Super Bowl weekend

The "traffic enforcement blitz" will be focused on OVIs, speeding and seat belt compliance.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department will be conducting a city-wide "traffic enforcement blitz" on Super Bowl Weekend, focusing on OVIs, speeding and seat belt compliance.

The increased presence will take place Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, however, the specific dates, times and locations may vary.

Enforcement will be concentrated to major roadways, and areas with a high number of reported traffic accidents and complaints.

Some portions of this enforcement special will be funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through a grant from the Ohio Department of Criminal Justice Services.