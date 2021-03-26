Three injured in Napoleon road rage incident

Police responded to a call of a felonious assault and person stabbed at 6 a.m. Friday.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — A road rage incident in Napoleon left two people injured Friday morning.

Napoleon Police were called to the Walmart on Scott Street around 6 a.m. for a report of a felonious assault and person stabbed. They say three vehicles were damaged and two suspects were injured.

Police say both were involved in a road rage incident and taken to the hospital. A bystander's vehicle was also damaged, and that driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries.