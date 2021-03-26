x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Crime

Three injured in Napoleon road rage incident

Police responded to a call of a felonious assault and person stabbed at 6 a.m. Friday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

NAPOLEON, Ohio — A road rage incident in Napoleon left two people injured Friday morning.

Napoleon Police were called to the Walmart on Scott Street around 6 a.m. for a report of a felonious assault and person stabbed. They say three vehicles were damaged and two suspects were injured. 

Police say both were involved in a road rage incident and taken to the hospital. A bystander's vehicle was also damaged, and that driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police are still working to confirm whether anyone was stabbed. Conditions of the injured are not yet known.

Related Articles