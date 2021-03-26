Three injured in Napoleon road rage incident

NAPOLEON, Ohio — A road rage incident in Napoleon left two people injured Friday morning.
Napoleon Police were called to the Walmart on Scott Street around 6 a.m. for a report of a felonious assault and person stabbed. They say three vehicles were damaged and two suspects were injured.
Police say both were involved in a road rage incident and taken to the hospital. A bystander's vehicle was also damaged, and that driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries.
Police are still working to confirm whether anyone was stabbed. Conditions of the injured are not yet known.