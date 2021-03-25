Study finds higher gas prices leads to road rage

Detroit listed among cities with the most aggressive drivers.

BOSTON — A new study suggests rising gas prices around the U.S. are leading to an increase in road rage.

GasBuddy examined millions of Drives data during the first quarter of 2021. Gas prices spiked, and GasBuddy analyzed habits like rapid acceleration, hard braking and speeding.

The website found cities with the highest gas prices experience the highest amount of aggressive driving. Aggressive driving can lower gas mileage up to 40 percent, costing drivers as much as $477 a year in fuel consumption.

The findings were compiled using GasBuddy's Drives feature that offers an assessment of driving habits.