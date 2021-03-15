Toledo gas prices are lower than last week, but still 60.5 cents higher than last year at this time

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Toledo is priced at $2.35 a gallon today while the most expensive is $2.89 a gallon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo gas prices have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.58 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in Toledo.

Gas prices in Toledo are 15.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 60.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Toledo is priced at $2.35 a gallon today while the most expensive is $2.89 a gallon, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.35 per gallon while the highest is $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon today. The national average is up 33.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 64.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Toledo and the national average going back ten years:

March 15, 2020: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

March 15, 2019: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

March 15, 2018: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 15, 2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 15, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)

March 15, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 15, 2014: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 15, 2013: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

March 15, 2012: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

March 15, 2011: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Ann Arbor- $2.75/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.76/g.

Detroit- $2.73/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74/g.

Lansing- $2.83/g, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.79/g.

"As Americans turn optimistic on COVID-19 pandemic recovery, we've been seeing insatiable demand for gasoline, which continues to recover far faster than oil production. According to GasBuddy data, last week's gasoline demand was just 1% below the pre-pandemic level, an extremely bullish factor likely to continue driving gas and oil prices up in the short term," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"The recovery in the last few weeks has been astounding- both the speed and overall volume increases we've seen in our data lend credibility to the recovery, and perhaps will lead to continued price increases due to the continued imbalance between supply and demand.