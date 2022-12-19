TPD: Person shot in south Toledo Monday morning

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Ottawa Landings Luxury Apartments on Hill Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police confirmed one person was shot in south Toledo Monday morning.

The victim is believed to have minor injuries.

TPD believes this was a drive-by shooting. Four bullet holes could be seen at the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.