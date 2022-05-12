Two teens injured in shootings along Potomac Drive Friday and Sunday

Two 15-year-olds were injured by gunfire in the 1400 block of Potomac.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two teens were injured by gunfire in separate events along the same block of Potomac Drive in west Toledo since Friday.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday officers were at Mercy - St. Vincent Medical Center for an unrelated matter when a 15-year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, Toledo police said.

Police determined the shooting had happened in the 1400 block of Potomac Drive. Officials determined the teen's injuries were not life threatening and Toledo Police detectives are investigating, the department said Monday morning.

In the second incident, police were alerted by ShotSpotter shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to gunfire in the same block of Potomac Drive.

When officers arrived they found a still-running vehicle in the middle of the street with no one inside. Several parked cars in the area appeared to have been damaged by someone crashing into them and some cars also had been hit by gunfire, officers said.

Police then received a call about a person who had been shot and found the victim outside a home on Parkside Boulevard, directly behind houses along the 1400 block of Potomac.

The victim, another 15-year-old, had been shot in his elbow, police said. The teen was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Information on his condition was unavailable Monday.

Detectives are also investigating the Sunday morning shooting, police said.

