Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seamen Road.

Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting in front of a home. The car sped away before police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

TPD confirmed to WTOL 11 that the home where this happened is where one of the suspects connected to the missing teens lives.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.