TPD: Man shot in face during south Toledo robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a suspect in a shooting and robbery late Friday night.

Family members say a man was walking home in a south Toledo neighborhood when someone with a gun approached him and followed him back to his house.

Police say the victim was shot in the face and robbed in the 400-block of Crittenden Ave. around 11:30 p.m.

Toledo police say the victim was conscious and responsive. His family says he was able to walk to the ambulance and was taken to an area hospital.

TPD was still searching for the suspect just after midnight on Saturday morning. Anyone with any information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.