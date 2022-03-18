Man found shot near vehicle in south Toledo

The man had been shot in both legs and his vehicle was crashed into the fence at Resurrection Cemetery.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A male driver was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds after he was discovered along Hill Avenue early Friday morning

The man was found shortly after 1 a.m. near a vehicle that had crashed into Resurrection Cemetery.

Police said the man had been shot in both legs and his vehicle had several bullet holes in it. Officers administered first aid, including applying tourniquets to both the man's legs. An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he was in critical but stable condition Friday morning.