Authorities asking public to help track down Toledo man wanted for shootings

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's assistance in tracking down a man wanted for two shootings.

Jordan Fenter, 31, is wanted by Toledo police for a shooting that occurred in August 2021. He is also wanted by Northwood police after a victim told police Fenter shot him in the leg.

Fenter was charged with felonious assault in Toledo Municipal Court. His last known location is in the 2300 block of Broadway Street in south Toledo, but is also known to frequent east Toledo.

