Toledo man sentenced to over 21 years for receiving, distributing child porn

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thomas Tetreau, 48, was sentenced Monday to more than 21 years in prison by a U.S. district judge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of receipt and distribution of child pornography.
Over 220 videos and 5,600 images of child pornography were found on a desktop computer and hard drive seized at Tetreau's Toledo-area home when the United States Secret Service executed a search warrant on Aug. 10, 2021, after an investigation found he had shared "numerous" files of child pornography over the internet, according to court documents.
Tetreau previously had two separate convictions in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas for attempted gross sexual imposition of a minor that were considered in his sentencing as past examples of his "criminal history of sexually abusing minors," according to a news release on his sentencing Monday.