Toledo man sentenced to over 21 years for receiving, distributing child porn

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thomas Tetreau, 48, was sentenced Monday to more than 21 years in prison by a U.S. district judge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Over 220 videos and 5,600 images of child pornography were found on a desktop computer and hard drive seized at Tetreau's Toledo-area home when the United States Secret Service executed a search warrant on Aug. 10, 2021, after an investigation found he had shared "numerous" files of child pornography over the internet, according to court documents.