Detroit police officer arrested in Monroe County; girlfriend claims he approached her with gun

MONROE, Mich — A Detroit police officer was arrested Friday in Monroe County after authorities say he got drunk and approached his girlfriend with a gun.
Officers from the Michigan State Police department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 caller just after midnight who said her boyfriend brandished a firearm. The suspect, Kory Dombrowski, of Monroe, fled the scene as police responded to the call, according to a news release from MSP.
Troopers and deputies later conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Dombrowski. An investigation determined he was drunk and showed up to a home wearing body armor.
Dombrowski was picking up his girlfriend from a party.
Multiple firearms were in his possession. Dombrowski was arrested and booked into Monroe County Jail.
The investigation eventually determined Dombrowski is a Detroit police officer.
He was charged with possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, operating while intoxicated, carrying concealed while under the influence, possession of body armor without written permission and brandishing a firearm in public.
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.
