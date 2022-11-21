Detroit police officer arrested in Monroe County; girlfriend claims he approached her with gun

An investigation determined Kory Dombrowski was drunk and showed up to his girlfriend's house wearing body armor. He was in possession of multiple firearms.

MONROE, Mich — A Detroit police officer was arrested Friday in Monroe County after authorities say he got drunk and approached his girlfriend with a gun.

Officers from the Michigan State Police department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 caller just after midnight who said her boyfriend brandished a firearm. The suspect, Kory Dombrowski, of Monroe, fled the scene as police responded to the call, according to a news release from MSP.

Troopers and deputies later conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Dombrowski. An investigation determined he was drunk and showed up to a home wearing body armor.

Dombrowski was picking up his girlfriend from a party.

Multiple firearms were in his possession. Dombrowski was arrested and booked into Monroe County Jail.

The investigation eventually determined Dombrowski is a Detroit police officer.

He was charged with possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, operating while intoxicated, carrying concealed while under the influence, possession of body armor without written permission and brandishing a firearm in public.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.